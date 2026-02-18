AEW closed out 2025 with one of its strongest pay-per-view performances in recent memory.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the December 27 AEW Worlds End 2025 special event generated more than 140,000 buys on pay-per-view.

That total makes it AEW’s most purchased pay-per-view event since AEW All In.

Meltzer noted that one of the key drivers behind the uptick was the discounted pay-per-view pricing available through HBO Max, which lowered the barrier of entry for many fans and helped boost overall accessibility.

At the same time, he pointed out that traditional cable and satellite PPV purchases in the United States continue to decline, a trend that has impacted the industry as a whole.

The AEW Worlds End 2025 card was stacked, featuring multiple championship bouts and payoffs to several long-running storylines.

In the main event, MJF defeated Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Adam Page in a four-way match, scoring the pinfall to capture the AEW World Championship.

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view for the first time since the AEW Worlds End 2025 show in a couple weeks, as AEW Revolution 2026 takes place on March 15 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 3/15 for live AEW Revolution 2026 Results coverage.