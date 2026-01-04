AJ Lee’s surprise return to WWE late last year made immediate waves.

But new details suggest her role may not be as extensive as initially believed.

Lee shocked fans in September 2025 when she returned on SmackDown, confronting Becky Lynch and laying her out before standing tall with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The moment instantly fueled speculation about a full-scale comeback and long-term plans.

Shortly after that appearance, a report from BodySlam+ stated that Lee had signed a multi-year contract with WWE, with the company reportedly positioning her as a major player in the women’s division going forward.

However, that outlook may need some recalibration.

Speaking on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp pushed back on the idea that Lee’s return was ever meant to be a full-time run, explaining that what he was hearing behind the scenes didn’t align with early reports.

“That’s why when AJ Lee came back and people reported, ‘Oh, she’s back and it’s full-time,’ I think — back in December — I was like, well, hold on. That is not what is being relayed to me. Which doesn’t mean that it’s not true… but this was very clearly not going to be a full-time run. She’s done two matches since she came back in — what was it, September or something? And when it was hinted at me, ‘Oh, well, she’ll probably be facing Becky at Mania’ — and that’s a probably, it’s not worth reporting — but I was looking at it and I was like, well, how on Earth are they going to stretch that out seven months if she’s full-time? Well, she’s not full-time. That’s why.”

In short: appearances have been limited for a reason.

That said, speculation surrounding a major showdown with Becky Lynch hasn’t gone away. A potential WrestleMania 42 match between the two remains a popular talking point internally, even if nothing has been locked in.

Sapp added the following when addressing those rumors:

“I haven’t heard that definitively, but that’s the match that everyone I’ve talked to felt like would be the match.”

