Penta’s popularity continues to translate into strong merchandise demand following his big victory at WWE Money in the Bank 2026.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, replicas of Penta’s customized “Dinero en el Banco” Money in the Bank briefcase have become such a popular item that orders are reportedly backed up for several months.

“That Penta Money in the Bank briefcase is apparently backordered through February already,” Alvarez noted.

The reported backlog means fans looking to purchase the customized briefcase through WWE Shop could be waiting until February 2027 to receive their orders.

Penta captured the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase during Saturday night’s premium live event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He followed up the victory by kicking off the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, Louisiana, where he unveiled his customized “Dinero en el Banco” briefcase, complete with pyro that shot out of it during his entrance.

Despite the celebration, Penta offered no indication of when he intends to cash in his guaranteed opportunity at a WWE world championship.

The victory also comes just weeks after Penta challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a highly acclaimed match on the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City, Mexico.