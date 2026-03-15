Bruce Prichard says he still stands by one of the most controversial storyline moments in WWE history involving Eddie Guerrero.

Following Guerrero’s sudden death in November 2005, WWE received widespread praise for the way it initially honored the late star. However, the months that followed brought criticism when Guerrero’s name became part of an intense storyline between Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

The most controversial moment occurred during a promo segment in February 2006, when Orton told Mysterio that Guerrero was not in heaven but in hell. The line has since been widely criticized by fans and often cited as one of the lowest points of the era.

Despite the backlash, longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard said he does not regret the angle.

Speaking on the “Something to Wrestle” podcast with Conrad Thompson, Prichard explained that the key factor behind the decision was approval from Guerrero’s family.

“I think everyone knew that we had the blessing of the family.”

According to Prichard, Guerrero’s relatives had cleared the storyline before it aired.

“They had blessed it, they were good with it.”

Prichard also compared the situation to another controversial storyline that followed the death of WWE manager Paul Bearer, when CM Punk used Bearer’s passing as part of a feud with The Undertaker.

“I compare it to what was later done with CM Punk and Paul Bearer after Paul’s untimely passing.”

In Prichard’s view, Guerrero himself would have embraced remaining part of a storyline even after his death.

“I think Eddie would’ve loved it to still be in storyline, to still be talked about, to still be the focal point.”

He acknowledged that Orton was initially uncomfortable delivering the infamous line but ultimately agreed to do it.

“Randy wasn’t crazy about doing the ‘Eddie’s in hell.’ But he got it.”

Prichard believes Orton ultimately came to the same conclusion about Guerrero’s likely reaction.

“Alright, Eddie probably would love this.”