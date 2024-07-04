What was the contents of Vince McMahon’s secret lockbox?

Apparently, nothing.

Fightful Select spoke with former members of the WWE creative team to do some research on the infamous stipulation for the Shane McMahon vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania in 2016.

The stipulation was one that if Shane won, he would get control of Monday Night Raw, whereas if he lost, Vince would get back the contents of the secret lockbox that Shane had possession of.

In a perfect example of Vince McMahon booking from this era, there was apparently never a concrete direction for that storyline, with it being something Vince reportedly added at the last minute without knowing where it was going yet.

Each creative team member that was contacted stated that no specific item for the lockbox was ever determined, and that it was just something Vince threw in with no real rhyme or reason.