Red Velvet is currently sidelined with an injury, and new details have emerged about when and where it occurred. As previously reported, the reigning ROH Women’s TV Champion was announced as not medically cleared to compete at Supercard of Honor. In her absence, an interim championship match took place on Friday’s show, with Mina Shirakawa emerging victorious.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Velvet sustained a neck injury during her match against Kira at the AEW, NJPW, and CMLL collaborative event on June 22. The severity of the injury is still unknown, and there is no confirmed timeline for her return. The decision to crown an interim champion suggests that Velvet may be out for an extended period of time, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Once she’s cleared to return, Velvet is expected to face Shirakawa to determine the undisputed ROH Women’s TV Champion.

Everyone here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extends our best wishes to Red Velvet for a speedy and complete recovery.