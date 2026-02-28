Both WWE and AEW are currently navigating a growing wave of injuries across their respective rosters, with more names surfacing this week.

On the AEW side, Penelope Ford has joined the injured list, while WWE’s Bronson Reed is also sidelined following a significant setback.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, AEW is currently dealing with a noticeably higher injury rate than WWE.

Meltzer reports that 14.7% of AEW’s roster is out of action due to injuries. By comparison, WWE’s injury rate sits at 8.2%, a number that now includes Reed.

Reed suffered a distal bicep tear while competing in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso and The OG El Grande Americano. He was reportedly penciled in to win the bout prior to the injury.

A tough break at a pivotal moment.

Reed now joins Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins among WWE’s notable injured talent.

Breakker is recovering from a serious hernia issue, while Rollins has been sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained at Crown Jewel: Perth last October.

Meanwhile in AEW, Penelope Ford suffered an ankle injury during a spot in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match against The Babes of Wrath.

As of today, AEW’s injured list includes:

* Adam Cole (concussion-related health issue)

* Anthony Henry (torn bicep)

* Bobby Lashley (shoulder injury)

* Brian Cage (knee issues)

* Buddy Matthews (torn ligaments)

* Colten Gunn (undisclosed injury)

* Dralistico (undisclosed injury)

* Dustin Rhodes (double knee-replacement surgeries)

* Hologram (knee injury)

* Jake Doyle (torn bicep)

* Jay White (shoulder injury)

* Kota Ibushi (fractured femur)

* Leila Grey (torn ACL)

* Luchasaurus (shoulder injury)

* Queen Aminata (neck injury)

* Penelope Ford (ankle injury)

* Rebel (primary pulmonary lymphoma)

* RUSH (knee injury)

* Wardlow (torn pectoral muscle)

* Will Ospreay (neck injury)

With WrestleMania season heating up and AEW on the road to AEW Revolution, both companies are being forced to adjust on-the-fly as they deal with mounting injury concerns across the board.