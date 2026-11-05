WWE reportedly considered making a significant change to the date of the 2027 Royal Rumble premium live event before ultimately deciding to stick with its original schedule and announcement.

Internal discussions reportedly took place regarding the possibility of moving the event from February 6 to February 20, 2027, in an effort to capitalize on promotional opportunities surrounding Super Bowl weekend.

The idea centered around ESPN broadcasting the Super Bowl for the first time, which would potentially provide WWE with considerable exposure across the network’s programming leading up to the game.

The belief was that ESPN could heavily promote upcoming events throughout Super Bowl week and during its game-day coverage, including WWE’s Royal Rumble, which would have taken place the following weekend under the proposed schedule.

Despite the potential promotional benefits, WWE ultimately decided against the change for two primary reasons.

First, moving the Royal Rumble back two weeks would have required significant adjustments to the company’s existing calendar and overall scheduling structure.

Another factor was the location of the event. Phoenix, Arizona, which is hosting the 2027 Royal Rumble, is also scheduled to host NBA All-Star Weekend from February 19 through February 21.

With those logistical concerns in mind, WWE opted to retain the originally scheduled February 6 date for the 2027 Royal Rumble.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Results coverage.

WWE, in partnership with Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global, today announced the 40th annual #RoyalRumble will be held on Saturday, February 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona1 MORE INFO: https://t.co/Nd64lmjmNk https://t.co/ixWYLEHf4r — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)