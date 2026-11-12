WWE could be looking to get even more Superstars involved in the upcoming John Cena Classic.

According to a new backstage report, one idea floated internally would see the special event feature multi-person matches rather than exclusively traditional singles competition.

The proposed format would allow WWE to showcase additional talent throughout the event, potentially opening the door for more Superstars to participate in the festivities.

There is no confirmation that the company has officially settled on the idea, as it remains one of the possibilities discussed behind the scenes.

The John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14, 2026, as part of a special edition of WWE Raw from ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The event will feature talent from WWE’s main roster and NXT, with men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champions set to be crowned that night.

Fans will also have an opportunity to participate through Club WWE voting, which will help determine participants and contribute to the selection of winners.

Thus far, five WWE and NXT Superstars have been officially announced for the John Cena Classic tournament. Those are Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, and Kelani Jordan.

(H/T: Fightful Select)