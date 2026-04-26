There’s growing chatter backstage in NXT following WWE’s recent wave of roster cuts, with some talent reportedly questioning the long-term purpose of the WWE LFG series.

The concern stems from Friday’s mass releases, which included LFG Season 1 winner and Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele being let go as part of WWE’s talent cuts.

That development has sparked internal questions about the show’s premise, especially among those currently in NXT.

“There are people in NXT questioning what the purpose of WWE LFG is if the winner is just going to be cut,” Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com wrote.

Despite the backlash and uncertainty of what will happen to the potential winner, WWE LFG is still set to move forward, with the series returning with its season premiere tonight as part of the revived “Superstar Sunday” block of original programming on A&E.