Dragon Lee earned a future shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the August 31 episode of WWE Raw.

Lee defeated Ethan Page in a number one contender’s match after Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable became involved. Page attempted to cheat his way to victory, but Gable intervened and created an opening for Lee to pick up the win.

The finish has since drawn some criticism, with the argument being that WWE went too far in attempting to protect Page in defeat. Despite Lee earning the title opportunity, the nature of the finish prevented him from scoring a more decisive victory.

However, Page being protected could indicate that WWE still has plans for an eventual Intercontinental Championship match between him and Gable. That bout is not expected to happen immediately, which may explain the decision to keep Page looking strong despite the loss.

For now, Lee will challenge Gable for the Intercontinental Championship on the September 14 episode of WWE RAW in Mexico City. Also scheduled is Penta challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the evening.

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(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)