The early industry reactions to the “Mr. McMahon” documentary series coming to Netflix later this month are in.

Fightful Select is reporting via Wrestle Nomics that the last episode in the six-episode docuseries, which premieres on September 25 on Netflix, will cover Vince McMahon’s lawsuit alleging a number of sexual misconduct claims.

It will also be addressed at the start of the multiple-episode docuseries.

According to internal WWE sources, this was establish to help take heat off of any talking heads on the show currently in the company that may have spoken about McMahon glowingly before the 2022 allegations came to light.

One WWE talent of over a decade stated, “I don’t think at this point anyone should care about the life and times of Vince McMahon above the legal situation he’s in.”

Over a dozen contacts within WWE that have spoken off the record about the subject have noted that they are unanimously of the feeling that they are ready to “wash their hands” of Vince McMahon altogether.

A spokesperson for the woman making the allegations in the highly-publicized lawsuit against McMahon, former company employee Janel Grant, stated, “Netflix’s documentary group made initial outreach to Janel’s representation for an interview for this project. Despite this, no such interview came to fruition.”

The trailer featuring McMahon sitting down and preparing for his talking head for the docuseries and stating that he’s “not a bad guy,” was included specifically to “increase chatter” about the project.