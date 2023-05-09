Damian Priest is receiving a lot of high marks for his current run in WWE.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Priest has received a ton of praise from within WWE over the past few months for the work he has done, culminating with the San Juan Street Fight he worked with Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash this past weekend.

It was noted by one source that Priest has to be seen as one of WWE’s top level players going forward, but it remains to be seen what kind of singles push that will translate to as he is a member of The Judgment Day.

This isn’t the first report of praise for Priest since he signed with the company in October 2018. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been high up on the veteran pro wrestler since his WWE NXT days.

