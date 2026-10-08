Roman Reigns and LA Knight apparently made quite an impression on WWE officials during the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 ‘go-home’ episode of WWE Raw on October 5.

The two stars participated in a heated promotional exchange ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday’s premium live event, and the segment reportedly received considerable praise behind the scenes.

According to a new backstage report, multiple WWE officials were particularly impressed with the interaction between Reigns and Knight, with those working both backstage and in production expressing positive reactions to the segment.

One aspect of the exchange that reportedly stood out was the level of emotion displayed by Reigns.

While “The OTC” has built much of his character around a controlled and calculated presentation, those within WWE reportedly took notice of the more emotional approach he displayed during his confrontation with Knight.

The response was said to be strong enough that discussions took place internally about how effective that version of Reigns could be in future storylines, provided the circumstances were appropriate.

There is no indication that WWE is planning a permanent change to Reigns’ character, but the positive reaction suggests that officials see potential in exploring that side of his presentation again.

Reigns is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Knight at Money in the Bank this Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)