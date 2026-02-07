The issue of complimentary tickets within WWE has once again become a talking point behind the scenes.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently mentioned on his podcast that he can no longer even get comp tickets to WWE events, a comment that quickly struck a chord.

Following those remarks, multiple WWE wrestlers were said to have echoed similar frustrations regarding the current ticket policy.

Over the past couple of years, there has been growing discontent among talent over how comp tickets are handled.

WWE has implemented a far more restrictive system, significantly limiting the number of complimentary tickets available. Instead, talent are now given the option to purchase tickets through a preferential process rather than receiving them outright.

From WWE’s perspective, the change is tied directly to demand. With live event tickets consistently selling at higher levels, the company has opted to scale back on comps across the board.

This policy shift is not new and has reportedly been in place for more than a year.

Interestingly, at least one top WWE star has encouraged fellow wrestlers who are unhappy with the situation to address it at the negotiating table. Several talents have since worked comp ticket provisions directly into their contracts, and many within the company now expect it to become a fairly standard request moving forward.

