Cyndi Lauper could finally be getting closer to receiving one of WWE’s most overdue honors.

The music icon played a pivotal role in WWE’s national expansion during the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era of the 1980s, helping bring mainstream attention to the company during a transformative period. Despite her contributions, Lauper has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, a fact that has long puzzled fans who have consistently called for her inclusion.

Over the years, Lauper has spoken publicly about her relationship with WWE, noting that things became “weird” toward the end of their partnership. Even so, speculation regarding a potential Hall of Fame induction has never completely gone away.

Those discussions resurfaced recently following the announcement of a new WWE action figure based on the two-time Grammy Award winner. The release sparked renewed interest in the current relationship between Lauper and WWE.

According to sources, the relationship between the two sides has improved significantly in recent years, making a future WWE Hall of Fame induction more realistic than ever before. While an induction is not currently expected for 2027, there is optimism regarding future opportunities involving Lauper and WWE.

At present, the renewed partnership is said to be centered around licensing agreements, though additional projects and collaborations could be on the horizon as the relationship continues to develop.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)