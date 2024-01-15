Jack Perry, also known as Jungle Boy, has finally made his long-awaited return to wrestling. After his disappearance following the incident with CM Punk at AEW All In last August, fans were left wondering when they would see him again. The wait is over as Perry made his return to wrestling at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event this past Saturday.

Perry made his presence known during the show after a six-man tag match. Fred Rosser, Jacob Fatu, and Shota Umino went over Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Tom Lawlor. However, the celebration was short-lived as Perry, wearing a mask, launched a surprise attack on Umino. Perry tore up an AEW contract and donned an armband with the word “SCAPEGOAT” written on it.

Interestingly, even the event’s security was caught off guard by Perry’s return. Dave Meltzer, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealed that security was not informed about the surprise appearance. They were quickly clued in that it was a work.