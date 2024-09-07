It looks like Jacob Fatu is going to “step up” for real in WWE soon.

After being told by Undisputed WWE World Champion Cody Rhodes to “step up” on the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown and accept a challenge for the title on the “season premiere” of WWE SmackDown next week, it appears that Jacob Fatu will be getting a push.

While Fatu declared his loyalty to Solo Sikoa and “acknowledged” his “Tribal Chief,” passing on the title opportunity to The Bloodline leader for the September 13 show, big things are still in store for “The Samoan Werewolf.”

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that WWE is viewing Fatu as a “MAJOR future player” for the company.

According to the report, Fatu’s impressive in-ring presence, work-ethic and demeanor behind-the-scenes have quickly put him in the “good graces of those in charge.”