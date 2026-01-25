Jade Cargill calls herself “That B*tch,” but how do her peers perceive her behind-the-scenes in WWE?

Let’s find out!

B-Fab’s recent injury during WWE’s Holiday Tour has sparked internal discussion, particularly due to the circumstances surrounding her match with the aforementioned WWE Women’s Champion.

As previously noted, B-Fab was injured while stepping in for Michin as an opponent for Cargill on the tour. Michin herself had already suffered an injury earlier in the same run of live events during her own match against the champion, creating a notable pattern that has not gone unnoticed backstage.

Within WWE, there has reportedly been locker room chatter about the fact that two different talents were injured in matches against Cargill in a short span of time. While the specifics of how the injuries occurred remain unclear, the situation has reportedly become a talking point among wrestlers behind the scenes.

That said, there is believed to be no significant frustration or formal concern coming from WWE management or producers directed at Cargill. Instead, the injuries are being viewed as something that is being observed and discussed internally rather than treated as a larger issue tied directly to her.

Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 and made her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble as part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She captured the WWE Women’s Championship in November 2025 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, defeating Tiffany Stratton.

While Cargill has held the title for nearly three months and has defended it on non-televised live events, she has yet to defend the championship on WWE television.

(H/T: Fightful Select)