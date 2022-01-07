This week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere saw Jade Cargill become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion by defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals.

AEW first announced the TBS Title and tournament back in October. PWInsider reports that the plan from the start was for Cargill to win the tournament and be crowned the champion, before the tournament was even announced.

The report notes that there was actually a push by some within AEW to divert from the planned Cargill win due to a tweet made by Big Swole, who left the company in November.

Swole took to Twitter on October 12 and responded to AEW asking fans who they thought would be the first-ever TBS Champion.

Swole responded, “Should be the one y’all still owe but we know it’ll be Jade [expressionless face emoji]”

There is no word on who those people wanted to become the first-ever TBS Champion.

It appears there is no heat between Swole and Jade as they had a friendly Twitter exchange following Wednesday’s title win, as seen below.

Cargill has been groomed for a push ever since she made her in-ring debut on the March 3, 2021 Dynamite, teaming with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal for a win over current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She has wrestled a total of 23 matches for AEW, not including the Casino Battle Royale at All Out back in September, and remains undefeated.

Stay tuned for more. You can also see the October tweet from Swole below:

Should be the one y’all still owe but we know it’ll be Jade 😑 https://t.co/SGUasDxmkj — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) October 12, 2021

✊🏾. Sister always. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 6, 2022

And forever! ✊🏾🥰 — Swole One 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 6, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.