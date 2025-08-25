Jamie Hayter made her return at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, slightly later than AEW had initially hoped, but the moment was met with a massive fan reaction.

Hayter had suffered an injury during the closing moments of her AEW Double or Nothing match against Mercedes Mone. While she initially seemed fine and told reporters she was okay, backstage she began feeling unwell. Ultimately, she was not cleared for further in-ring contact.

Fightful Select is reporting that at the time of Double or Nothing, plans for Thekla’s AEW debut were not yet finalized. However, with Hayter sidelined, Thekla’s debut was moved up.

Despite her injury, Hayter received praise for working through a “smoke-and-mirrors” spot to help facilitate Thekla’s debut. Long-term plans have always involved Hayter and Thekla feuding once Hayter returned to action.