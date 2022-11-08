– WWE Producer Shane Helms had the week off and was not at last night’s RAW, according to Fightful Select. Word is that Helms has been away from home heavily as of late while he and Drew Gulak helped Logan Paul prepare for WWE Crown Jewel.

– Last night’s RAW was headlined by Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, right after Bobby Lashley answered Rollins’ Open Challenge for the title, but was sent to the back after attacking the champ. The internal run sheet handed down before RAW listed Theory vs. Rollins as the main event, but the cash-in was not specified. On a related note, Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke was not originally listed internally as a match for the WWE 24/7 Title, which Cross won and then threw in a trash can.

– Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky was backstage for last night’s RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA, along with his wife. Snitsky is on good terms with WWE and regularly visits backstage when WWE is in the area.

– The following WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

* Jamie Noble produced The Bloodline vs. The New Day and Matt Riddle

* Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin

* Jason Jordan produced all segments with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, from the in-ring segment with The Judgment Day, the Open Challenge and angle with Bobby Lashley, then the win over Austin Theory

* Shawn Daivari produced Elias vs. Otis

* Petey Williams produced the Women’s War Games in-ring segment

* Kenn Doane produced Shelton Benjamin vs. Austin Theory

* Petey Williams produced Johnny Gargano vs. The Miz

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross for the WWE 24/7 Title

