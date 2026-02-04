Jeff Hardy leaned on trust in Mustafa Ali to get back in the ring.

Hardy recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight show and revealed he had been dealing with an injury, keeping him out of action since the January 22 episode of TNA IMPACT. In fact, he almost didn’t compete on that night.

There were discussions behind the scenes that Jeff might sit out the show, with the possibility of Matt Hardy stepping in for him. Ultimately, Jeff insisted on wrestling, citing his confidence in Mustafa Ali. “I knew Mustafa would take care of me,” Hardy explained, adding that he was eager to work the singles match.

The match itself went smoothly, with Jeff Hardy picking up the win and coming through without issue. It was a small but meaningful return to form for the veteran.

