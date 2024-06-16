“The Charismatic Enigma” is once again a Total Nonstop Action performer.

As seen at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view this past Friday night, June 14, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy made his return to TNA Wrestling.

Hardy appeared at the end of the main event of the show, running out with a special painted steel chair to make the save for his brother, “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, as he was being attacked by The System following his TNA World Championship loss to Moose.

Fightful Select is reporting that Hardy’s contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at midnight the same day as his TNA return appearance on 6/14, but “the wheels were already in motion” earlier that week.

According to the report, Jeff, like his brother Matt, is currently working in TNA Wrestling without a contract, and that both Hardy Boyz members are still free agents from a legal contractual standpoint. Many within TNA are confident that Jeff will ultimately join the mix, but weren’t outright told as much as of Friday.

The original agreement between Matt Hardy and TNA was intended to be short-term, however several dates and plans have been added to what has quickly become a much larger expanded agreement that he has with the promotion.

In addition to Matt and Jeff Hardy, there have also reportedly been creative pitches made for Matt’s wife Reby Hardy, who got physically involved during the aforementioned TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view, to have an actual match for the promotion at some point in the future. Reby has not competed in a full match since her last bout in TNA Wrestling, which took place back in 2016.

Regarding the AEW status of both Hardy Boyz members, there has not been any word of any extended talks between the two sides recently. It is believed that “the door seems to remain open” for both sides to work together again at some point down the line.

In related news, the internal reaction to the post-show speech involving The Hardy Boyz, Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry after TNA Against All Odds 2024 went off the air on 6/14 was very positive.