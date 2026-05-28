Je’Von Evans continues to turn heads behind the scenes in WWE.

A new report indicates that the rising WWE RAW star has been receiving consistent praise backstage from both WWE creative and fellow talent for the work he’s been doing on television since arriving on the main roster.

“Je’Von Evans has quickly made a name for himself since joining WWE’s main roster,” the report noted. “Evans has continuously received praise from fellow wrestlers and the creative team for his work.”

That praise reportedly extends beyond just his in-ring performances.

According to the report, Evans has also been spending time backstage with top WWE names including Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, which is said to be another strong sign of how highly the company views his long-term upside.

“Most notably, WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch have been spending time with Je’Von,” the report continued. “This further cements how much potential the young wrestler is seen to have from his peers.”

The 21-year-old Evans has steadily gained momentum in recent months and continues to build a reputation as one of WWE’s brightest young prospects.

Clearly, there are plenty of influential people within WWE who see a major future ahead for him.

(H/T: Rope Break)