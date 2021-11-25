Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago ended with legendary commentator Jim Ross telling fans that he would see them soon, a clear indication that he may be absent from programming due to his skin cancer diagnosis.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Ross will be beginning radiation treatment this Monday, a 22-day process that will most likely shelve the WWE Hall of Famer for at least a few weeks. The report speculates that Ross signed off the way he did because he’s expecting to have some time off, but it is not 100% confirmed as he did work last night’s show, a decision that was his call.

Ross first revealed his diagnosis to fans a few weeks ago on Twitter, and has been providing social media updates, as well as updates on his Grillin JR podcast. There is no work on whether or not Ross will halt his podcast for the radiation treatment.