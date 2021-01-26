Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is reportedly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 37.

There is no word yet on if Cena will be working Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 37, or who his opponent will be, but Ringside News reports that Cena is now a 100% lock for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Regarding Cena’s match for WrestleMania 37, one WWE creative source noted, “I don’t think even Cena knows.”

There’s also no word on how many episodes of RAW or SmackDown that Cena will be able to appear on to build to his WrestleMania 37 bout.

It was rumored that Cena was locked in for the next three WrestleMania events, and while he could end up working those shows, he is not booked that far in advance at all, according to the report. WWE recently announced WrestleMania 37 for Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WrestleMania 38 for April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, CA.

Cena has not been seen since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 last year.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE status and WrestleMania 37.

