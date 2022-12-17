WWE previously announced John Cena for the final SmackDown of 2022, on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s been talk within WWE, and even plans in the works, to integrate Cena into upcoming SmackDown episodes to build to his in-person return on December 30.

There’s no official word on specifics, but some of the discussed ideas include a “video presence” of some sort.

It was also noted that this was one of several ideas that were teased to hype up SmackDown this week. The Cena appearance in Tampa is scheduled to be promoted heavily over the next two weeks as WWE officials want the December 30 show to be a “must watch” episode.

It was previously noted by Variety, who broke the Cena return story, that WWE will make more announcements for the final SmackDown of 2022 in the coming weeks.

WWE also has Bray Wyatt, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Sami Zayn advertised for the show.

Cena is rumored to wrestle at WrestleMania 39 in April. He appeared on WWE RAW back in June to celebrate his 20th Anniversary with WWE, but has not wrestled since teaming with The Mysterios for a dark match win over The Bloodline at the September 10, 2021 SmackDown, which came three weeks after he was defeated by Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

