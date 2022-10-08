As noted earlier, AEW announced tonight that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year contract with the company, which includes an expanded backstage role. Moxley will continue to wrestle, but will also serve as a coach and mentor to other talent backstage. You can click here for the full announcements with comments from Moxley and AEW President Tony Khan.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that sources indicated Moxley was working at some point without a contract, but that has not been confirmed.

When inquiries were made about Moxley’s contract status over the summer, it was described as “quite a situation,” and word was that AEW officials would do whatever it took to keep him signed for the rest of his career. It goes without saying that AEW has worked to make a significant investment in the three-time AEW World Champion and one-time Interim AEW World Champion.

It was mentioned that the deal will see Moxley exclusively wrestle for AEW and its international partners, including NJPW. Moxley has regularly wrestled for promotions like GCW and TWR, and has made appearances for NEW, but AEW would not comment on what the new deal means for Moxley’s status with indie companies. When GCW was asked about his future, they weren’t even aware of the press release until it happened, and were not sure of what that meant for his status there.

Moxley is the current GCW World Champion but he is scheduled to face Nick Gage in a Career vs. Title match this weekend at GCW Fight Club in Atlantic City, NJ. It remains to be seen if he will continue working for GCW after this match.

AEW talents continue to speak highly of Moxley’s influence and how much weight his words carried at the talent meeting held after All Out last month. It was also said that Moxley-led talent meetings, along with Bryan Danielson and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, were very well received.

