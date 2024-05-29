More details on TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and her surprise appearance on last night’s WWE NXT.

As noted, the Juggernaut showed up to answer NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who she will be facing at the upcoming NXT Battleground premium live event. Today, Fightful Select has released further details on how the appearance came together.

According to the report, Grace was hidden away (along with former AEW star Ethan Page who also debuted) ahead of yesterday’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center. Perez was said to be legitimately surprised as she truly had no idea who she was facing at Battleground, and wanted her opponent to be kept a secret. WWE Hall of Famer Lita’s theme music was used during rehearsals to mask who was showing up.

The match between Grace and Perez is part of an agreement between NXT and TNA that will see Grace make at least three appearances for the yellow-and-black brand. Grace is said to be making roughly six-figures for her time.

The report also notes that the door for NXT and TNA talents to work with each other is wide open. Many assumed that the door would be closed once Scott D’Amore was let go from TNA as he was the one who negotiated using Grace in the Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, lines of communication have remained open.