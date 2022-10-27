Josh Woods is reportedly now signed to a full-time AEW contract.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Woods recently signed to a multi-year, full-time contract. He had been signed to a tiered contract, but is no longer a free agent.

Woods’ contract is said to be for three years, but there’s no word yet on exactly when the deal officially started, and if there are option years involved.

Woods was finally added to the official AEW roster page this past week.

Woods was signed to a WWE NXT contract from late summer 2014 until late July 2016. He then worked for ROH from late October 2016 until late 2021 when the company went on a hiatus. He defeated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Pure Title at Death Before Dishonor XVIII in September 2021, but then dropped the strap to former champion Wheeler Yuta at ROH Supercard of Honor XV this past April, which was the first ROH event under new owner Tony Khan.

Woods debuted with AEW on the December 14, 2021 edition of Dark, losing to Shawn Spears. Now known as The Varsity Athletes and managed by Mark Sterling, Woods began teaming with Tony Nese with a win over Damian Chambers and Dean Alexander on Elevation this past August. Since that first match, they have won 9 out of 12 bouts together. Woods and Nese last wrestled on the October 21 edition of Rampage, coming up short against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Woods has worked 5 Rampage tapings, but has not made his Dynamite debut as of this writing.

