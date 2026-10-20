KAIRI’s professional wrestling future remains undecided, as the former WWE Superstar continues to explore her options following her departure from the company earlier this year.

KAIRI remains a free agent after her WWE contract expired, with discussions regarding her future reportedly continuing since she became available. In addition to interest from AEW, she is said to have multiple standing offers from promotions in Japan.

Recent speculation suggested that visa complications were delaying a potential AEW signing or debut. However, the situation is reportedly different from what has been circulating.

KAIRI’s United States visa has expired, meaning she would need sponsorship from a wrestling promotion or agency to obtain a renewal. Since she has not signed with AEW, that process has not yet taken place.

Should an agreement be finalized, an expedited visa application could reportedly be approved in as little as 15 business days.

As things currently stand, however, KAIRI has not signed an AEW contract, and no deal has been finalized. Her visa situation is therefore not considered the primary obstacle preventing an AEW debut.

Meanwhile, KAIRI is scheduled to appear on Chris Jericho’s upcoming Jericho Cruise in November.

Her appearance comes amid continued speculation regarding her next destination, although it should not be taken as confirmation that she is AEW-bound.

(H/T: Fightful Select)