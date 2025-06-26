– As noted, Chad Gable has surgery scheduled for early July to repair an injury. The early belief is that he will be on the sidelines until late 2025 at best.

– WWE Superstars and additional production crew and staff officially arrived in Saudi Arabia today. The crew is preparing for back-to-back shows, with WWE SmackDown on Friday, and WWE Night Of Champions on Saturday.

– Despite the LA Knight injury situation being a work, as we reported recently, he is still factored into WWE storylines going forward, so he won’t be missing any time.

– Regarding online talk of Karrion Kross not bumping that has gained momentum on social media this week, sources spoke with WWE producers who have worked multiple matches of his in the past, and they claim that has never been an issue they have dealt with.

