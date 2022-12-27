Former University of Kentucky football player Kash Daniel reportedly received a tryout offer from the previous WWE regime.

Daniel made pro wrestling headlines a while back for often making wrestling references on and off the football field, and for striking up a friendship with The Good Brothers. Now Fightful Select has revealed that Daniel was offered a WWE tryout by the former WWE regime, specifically former Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman.

Daniel did not take WWE up on the offer, at least as of now. People within WWE once believed Daniel still had aspirations of playing pro football, specifically in the NFL, but that seems beyond a long shot at this point. The 6-foot-1, 221 pound linebacker went un-drafted in 2020, and has not been signed.

There was also a belief within WWE that Daniel wanted to exhaust all options with football, but sources in the company weren’t sure if the tryout offer would stand with the current WWE regime, but it was noted that The Good Brothers being with WWE now would help Daniel if he chose to go that route.

Daniel ended up working some dates with OVW in Louisville, Kentucky. As seen in the Instagram video below, Daniel returned to OVW back in June 2021 for a special appearance that saw him deliver a Stunner and leave.

Daniel currently hosts the Fully Unscripted podcast and is an Ambassador for the RD1 spirits company. He has several other projects going on, including his first youth football camp that wrapped this past summer.

