Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television for more than two and a half years, but there has at least been internal discussion regarding a potential return.

Lee has not appeared on AEW programming since late 2023, and updates on his status have remained scarce throughout his lengthy absence. However, according to a recent report, AEW officials discussed the possibility of bringing Lee back to television several months ago.

While it remains unclear what Lee’s current physical condition is or whether he is actively working toward a comeback, sources indicated that a return was considered internally. At one point, tentative creative plans reportedly existed, though those ideas never materialized as originally envisioned.

As time passed without Lee resurfacing on AEW programming, those plans appear to have stalled. There is currently no indication that a return is imminent.

Interestingly, the report noted that several wrestlers were said to be unaware of Lee’s status and had been asking questions about his situation as well. Lee has reportedly not been a regular presence backstage at AEW television tapings during his absence.

In addition, there has been no word that Lee has recently begun the clearance process typically associated with an in-ring return. That process often takes several weeks and is usually a strong indicator that a comeback is approaching.

For now, Lee’s future remains uncertain. While AEW has reportedly explored the idea of bringing him back, there is no confirmed timetable for a return and no official update on when fans might see him back in the ring. As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)