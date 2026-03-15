Kenny Omega may not be wrestling at AEW Revolution, but the former world champion could still end up appearing on the show in some form.

According to backstage notes making the rounds, Omega informed AEW officials months ago that he would not be competing at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view. The early notice allowed the company to adjust creative plans well in advance of tonight’s event.

At one stage, Omega had been internally discussed as a potential opponent for Swerve Strickland on the card. However, once it became clear that Omega would not be ready to wrestle, those plans were scrapped and the direction was shifted.

Instead, AEW ultimately pivoted to the current matchup featuring Strickland taking on Brody King.

Even though Omega will not be stepping into the ring at the pay-per-view, there is reportedly still a possibility that he could appear during the broadcast in some capacity.

One thing that appears clear is that Omega is firmly back involved with AEW behind the scenes and in creative discussions. There is already internal optimism that “The Cleaner” could return to in-ring action relatively soon, with a potential match on AEW Dynamite possibly happening within the next couple of weeks if everything continues progressing as expected.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Revolution 2026 Results, and every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)