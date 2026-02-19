Kenny Omega’s latest high-profile showdown is in the rearview, and it came with some behind-the-scenes scheduling realities.

Omega squared off with Swerve Strickland on the February 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, a bout that many felt had pay-per-view level stakes attached to it.

However, there’s a specific reason the match took place on television instead of at AEW’s next major event.

According to sources, Omega previously informed AEW months ago that he would have a scheduling conflict around the time of AEW Revolution 2026.

As a result, the company made the decision to move the Omega vs. Strickland match to Dynamite on February 18 rather than hold off for the PPV stage.

As things currently stand, Omega is not scheduled to wrestle at Revolution. That said, he is still considered a possibility for an on-screen appearance at the event, even if he won’t be competing inside the ring.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 15, 2026, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)