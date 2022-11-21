It was revealed early this morning that top AEW superstar Kenny Omega will be returning to NJPW for this January’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view from the Tokyo Dome, where the Cleaner will be taking on Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

According to Fightful Select, NJPW’s Rocky Romero once again played a key role in facilitating Omega’s NJPW return, who departed from the promotion after his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at WrestleKingdom 13 back in 2019. It is noted that Romero has been in constant communication with AEW President Tony Khan about making deals/appearances happen.

The report also states that Omega’s deal was only finalized over the past few weeks. However, Omega has been planting the seeds for a showdown with Omega for the last few months, including on AEW programming, when The Elite took on the United Empire in the trios tournament.

If you missed Omega’s return promo aimed at Ospreay you can check it out below.