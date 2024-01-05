A big update on Kevin Dunn.

The longtime producer for WWE retired from his position at the end of 2023, something he chose to do on his own after he felt his relationship with WWE had become strayed. Dunn was always said to be “THE” Vince McMahon guy and with Triple H taking more control of creative in McMahon’s absence he felt it was time to go, as he didn’t want to change any of his production techniques.

According to PW Insider, Dunn does hope to continue working in television production, but there is no guarantee that he will be trying to work for another wrestling company. As for WWE, despite president Nick Khan giving him a public positive sendoff the belief is that Dunn’s relationship with WWE had become even more strayed than before, with the report claiming that he felt “disrespected” as the company moves toward a new future.