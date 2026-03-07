An AEW talent who initially joined the company on a short-term deal has now secured a longer stay.

According to a new report, AEW’s Kevin Knight has re-signed with the promotion and is now under a new multi-year contract.

Knight originally signed with AEW at the beginning of 2025 on a one-year deal after his previous contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling expired shortly before that year’s Wrestle Kingdom event.

At the time, the agreement was viewed as a short-term opportunity for Knight to establish himself on AEW television.

That has clearly changed.

The report notes that Knight has now agreed to a multi-year extension with AEW, locking him into the company for the foreseeable future. The new deal was reportedly finalized earlier this year.

Knight’s performances since arriving have been well received internally within AEW. His athletic style and high-energy offense quickly helped him stand out on television and in major matches.

He also captured AEW Trios Championship gold alongside Speedball Mike Bailey and Hangman Page, adding a title run to his growing résumé in the company.

Knight has also been featured in several high-profile singles bouts on AEW programming, including matches against Swerve Strickland and MJF, further solidifying his position as a rising talent on the roster.

