The new direction for Giovanni Vinci is an interesting one.

As noted, a repackaged Vinci lost in three seconds to Apollo Crews on the September 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to a new report by Wrestle Votes, there are “key figures” within creative behind-the-scenes in WWE that “hated” the new direction that the company began with the repackaged former Imperium member on the 9/6 show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Whether or not this results in any changes to the planned direction for Vinci remains to be seen.