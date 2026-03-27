A new update has surfaced regarding the ongoing absence of AEW star Kyle O’Reilly.

And it appears his situation may be more complicated than initially believed.

O’Reilly has been off AEW television for several months, with his last appearance taking place on the Christmas edition of Collision in December. During that segment alongside Roderick Strong, he revealed he had been dealing with a bulging disc in his neck as well as an arm fracture, both of which contributed to his hiatus.

However, a fresh update from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com indicates that O’Reilly is currently sidelined with a neck injury, but notably, it is not the same issue he was previously dealing with.

That raises some concern.

Alvarez specifically noted that this is a different injury altogether, though he did not provide details regarding how serious it is. As of now, there is no word on whether the issue is minor, long-term, or something that could potentially impact his career.

In short, his status remains unclear.

The report emphasized that O’Reilly’s absence is due to a legitimate injury, not a creative decision, but there is still no timetable for his return to AEW programming.

Before being sidelined, O’Reilly was involved in a program with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, who also leads the Death Riders faction. The two previously clashed at Full Gear 2025 in November, where O’Reilly scored a win over Moxley in a No Holds Barred Match.

Due to his mounting health issues, O’Reilly was ultimately forced to withdraw from the 2025 Continental Classic tournament.