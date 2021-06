Following his departure from WWE in January, Lars Sullivan said he was interested in pursuing a career in bare knuckle fighting.

Fightful Select reports Sullivan is in the early stages of training in boxing. It was said he considered taking a fight down the line, and says he’s open to capitalizing on his past as a WWE star.

He told Fightful that he’s just jumping in and wants to see how he progresses and improves before doing anything solid in boxing.