– An additional source has confirmed recent reports regarding Lola Vice re-signing a new contract with WWE in recent days. Vice’s previous deal with WWE was said to be pretty close to expiring. She, unlike Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, ended up being offered and chose to re-sign a deal to remain with the company going forward.

– A number of late changes were forced to be made to the August 11 episode of WWE Raw in Quebec City as a result of Naomi not gaining medical clearance, and subsequently being pulled from her advertised WWE Women’s World Championship title defense against IYO SKY.

– As seen during the show, IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez took place instead, and according to one source, there were many backstage in WWE that were pleased with how things panned out, considering the circumstances.

– Despite reports to the contrary, one source insists that no “We Want Kross” signs were confiscated from fans at the 8/11 episode of WWE Raw in Quebec City. There were definitely some in the building, and some even made the broadcast, as we shared with photos earlier this week.