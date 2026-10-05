AEW made significant changes to last week’s episode of Dynamite after the show was reworked into a tribute to PAC.

The changes included moving up several planned on-screen and in-ring returns, with AEW altering its original creative plans after deciding to dedicate the show to the late PAC just days beforehand.

Bryan Danielson was among those who appeared, coming out of retirement for a special one-night return as part of a multi-person match.

Despite Danielson getting back into the ring, there has been no indication that his appearance will lead to him becoming part of AEW’s ongoing on-screen plans.

As things currently stand, Danielson’s involvement appears to have been specifically for the PAC tribute show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)