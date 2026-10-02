This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite reportedly underwent some major changes, including a late addition involving Kenny Omega.

The September 30 show from Milwaukee, Wisconsin featured a reunion of The Elite, as Omega teamed with The Young Bucks and Hangman Page against The Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta in an eight-man tag team match.

The Elite ultimately picked up the victory.

According to one source, however, Omega was not originally scheduled to appear on the show. The former AEW World Champion reportedly flew in from Japan on short notice in order to take part in the episode.

The report noted that AEW essentially reorganized the entire show, with much of what had previously been planned being discarded.

Some of those changes were reportedly made to accommodate talent who specifically wanted to appear following the passing of PAC at the age of 40.

Mercedes Moné was among those who wanted to participate. Moné had not been cleared to compete at the previous weekend’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, but reportedly wanted to be involved in the Dynamite episode because of how fond she was of PAC.

AEW subsequently changed its original plans for what had been envisioned as a full two-hour tribute episode dedicated to PAC.

Moné ultimately competed in a women’s trios match, teaming with Persephone and Britt Baker against Thunder Rosa, Hyan and Marina Shafir. Rosa, Hyan and Shafir picked up the victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: PAC Tribute Results 9/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)