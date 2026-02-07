A major championship match is reportedly locked in for WrestleMania 42, with long-term plans calling for a return of a legend to challenge for a title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this April.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship has been in place for quite some time and, as of the most recent update, remains firmly scheduled for WrestleMania 42.

Meltzer also addressed AJ Lee’s notable absence from the Women’s Royal Rumble at this past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event in Saudi Arabia, indicating that her involvement in the match was never viewed as necessary for the current storyline direction.

“Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title had been scheduled on the show and at last word was still scheduled,” Meltzer wrote. “Lee wasn’t in the Rumble, but it would have served no purpose for her to be in it.”

Lee has not competed on WWE television since November, when she last appeared as part of the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2025. Prior to that, she worked a memorable mixed tag-team bout at the inaugural WrestlePalooza on ESPN event, where she teamed with her real-life husband CM Punk to take on his rival Seth Rollins and his real-life wife, Lee’s bitter rival Lynch.

The report also shed light on a broader creative trend within WWE’s women’s division as WrestleMania season approaches.

According to Meltzer, the tag team scene is currently receiving heavier emphasis than the singles title picture, with several top stars involved in tag-focused programs when it comes to the women’s landscape on both the Raw and SmackDown brands.

“With Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky, the women’s tag title division is clearly ahead of both singles titles,” Meltzer stated. “And the best known of the women’s stars, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax (with Lash Legend), Bayley (with Lyra Valkyria) and The Bella Twins are all in that direction leaving the ranks of singles challengers very thin.”

As a result, WWE’s singles title programs on the women’s side have reportedly become more streamlined, making the planned AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch clash one of the most prominent women’s singles matches currently expected for WrestleMania 42 later this year.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

