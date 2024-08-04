There were a number of pro wrestling legends and notable names in the house at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” on Saturday night.

Among those who were in attendance for WWE SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio were Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick and Scott Steiner, Maryse and Kane.

Waltman actually appeared on-camera at the panel during the “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024” three-hour pre-show.

As noted, Stephanie McMahon appeared on-camera during the premium live event, and even shared a special moment with CM Punk off-air at the event.

Stephanie also spent a lot of time backstage at the show venue mingling with wrestlers and interacting with them, with almost all said to be happy to see her at the show for the first time in a while.

Also at the show were the mothers of The Rock and Nia Jax as well as Zilla Fatu, the first cousin of Solo Sikoa, The Usos and Jacob Fatu. Zilla actually pulled out of an independent show on Saturday to be able to attend the event.