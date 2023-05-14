Two weeks ago, Leva Bates revealed that her contract with AEW had expired and that she would no longer be with the company. A new report has since surfaced revealing some backstage details.

According to Fightful Select, Bates was surprised by the news that her contract was not getting renewed and found out when other talents tried to contact her about it. The report states that there was a push from several in AEW about keeping Bates on but that doesn’t appear to be happening, and if it is it hasn’t happened yet.

Bates signed with AEW back in 2019. Aside from wrestling, she held several backstage roles, including being a heavy influence in the AEW Heels program.