AEW has been planning Lio Rush’s surprise appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite for some time now.

Fightful Select is reporting that the two sides had been planning the appearance as far back as a week ago.

Rush turned up in The Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet in the main event of the post-Double Or Nothing 2024 episode of the show on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

AEW President Tony Khan came up with the concept for the initial Casino Gauntlet back at the Jacksonville, FL. episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this year at Daily’s Place.

For this week’s installment of the gimmick match, which Will Ospreay won to earn himself the next shot at AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at The Forbidden Door 3, Khan put the match together along with QT Marshall, Colt Cabana and Serpentico.

AEW has reportedly been happy with the reception the unique match style has been receiving since its’ first iteration, which is why it was brought back and will likely continue to be featured in the company going forward.